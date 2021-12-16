First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III Sells 15,000 Shares

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

