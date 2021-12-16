First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Buys 1,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,741. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 355.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.