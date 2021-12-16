First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

