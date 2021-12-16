First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 73 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $265.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

