First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of IMV worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IMV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

