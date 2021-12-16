First City Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 81.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

