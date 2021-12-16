Financial Survey: Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) versus Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grove and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 2.52 $2.98 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.80 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

