Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

