Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $687.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $689.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

