Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

