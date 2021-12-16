Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.