Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $168.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.91 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock valued at $204,141,683. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

