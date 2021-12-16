Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the November 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ONEQ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 1,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,819. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

