Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 56,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,944. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRRVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

