Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $298,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock worth $163,734,689. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

