Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,880 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.