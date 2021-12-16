Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

