Fera Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. Fera has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $25,467.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fera has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Fera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.42 or 0.08319389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,573.29 or 0.99718190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002656 BTC.

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com

Buying and Selling Fera

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fera using one of the exchanges listed above.

