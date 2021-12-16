Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSCR remained flat at $$9.00 on Wednesday. Federal Screw Works has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

