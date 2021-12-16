Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSCR remained flat at $$9.00 on Wednesday. Federal Screw Works has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.
About Federal Screw Works
