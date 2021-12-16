Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Purchases $19,503.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Christopher D. Bennett purchased 1,100 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $19,503.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 287,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,995. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 21.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fathom by 1,323.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

