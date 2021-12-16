Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.17, but opened at $51.86. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 10,050 shares.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.