Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) versus Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Head to Head Contrast

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmers National Banc and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Columbia Banking System 0 4 2 0 2.33

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 37.40% 16.50% 1.83% Columbia Banking System 35.50% 9.41% 1.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Columbia Banking System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.40 $41.88 million $2.02 8.89 Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 4.16 $154.24 million $3.06 10.77

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Farmers National Banc pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

