Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. Fabrinet has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

