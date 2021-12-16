Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Leonard M. Fox Sells 7,300 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $259.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

