Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Ingrid Burton Sells 20,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

