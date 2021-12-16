eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.