Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) CFO Buys $74,995.20 in Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) CFO Shrikant Sortur acquired 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

