Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of EVTZF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

