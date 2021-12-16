EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Acquires 66,900 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 66,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $976,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EverQuote stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.