EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Acquires 66,900 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 66,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $976,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EverQuote stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
