European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

EWCZ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,185,000.

