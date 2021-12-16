European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Truist started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 293,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $16,185,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

