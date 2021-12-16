Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Upgraded at HSBC

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. Euronext has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.