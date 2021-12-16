Eukles Asset Management Sells 2,016 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $168.85 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

