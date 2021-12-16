Eukles Asset Management Purchases 377 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Chemed comprises 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chemed by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 10.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $516.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.96 and its 200 day moving average is $474.24. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

