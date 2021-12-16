Eukles Asset Management Purchases 2,576 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $39,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 38.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 245,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after buying an additional 242,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.