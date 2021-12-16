Ethverse Market Capitalization Achieves $958,149.45 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $958,149.45 and approximately $5,903.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00387009 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.35 or 0.01342598 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003128 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

