Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMBL. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

