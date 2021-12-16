Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.