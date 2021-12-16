Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 191,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,359. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 68.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 47.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310,161 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

