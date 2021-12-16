EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $4,785,372.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EPAM opened at $649.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.50 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.91.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

