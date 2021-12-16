Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.98. Environmental Impact Acquisition shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 116,841 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

