Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.61

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 9192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRDA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.