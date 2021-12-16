Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 182,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $25,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

