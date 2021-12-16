Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,000 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the November 15th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMVHF shares. Peel Hunt raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Entain in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Entain in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GMVHF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Entain has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

