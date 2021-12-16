Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $196.41 and last traded at $197.73. 69,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,881,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

