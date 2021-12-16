Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $196.41 and last traded at $197.73. 69,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,881,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.52.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.08.
In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
