Engine Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.68. 8,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.78. The company has a market cap of C$58.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82.

In other Engine Media news, Director Thomas Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 221,837 shares in the company, valued at C$1,288,429.30.

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

