Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 390 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,868 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of EOG opened at $84.81 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.