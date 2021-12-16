Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $243,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $15,330,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $540.29 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.07. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

