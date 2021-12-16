Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

