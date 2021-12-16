Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,833,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.